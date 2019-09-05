Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose Tours Cadiz Facility

CADIZ – The Harrison County Board of Elections in Cadiz was treated to a special visit from Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose (R) early this morning.

LaRose was there as part of his tour across the state to address his security directive and the operations in dealing with cyber security, for example.

He spoke of Ohio being a leader in election security and how the “bad guys” can be right only once but “we have to be right every time.”

