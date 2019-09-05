Ruby Gosnell, longtime resident of Adena, Ohio, passed away at Wesley Ridge Retirement Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4. She was born on July 11, 1915, in Frametown, W.Va., the 12th of 13 children of Minnie and Annis Jarvis. At the age of 14, she moved to Adena, where she stayed with her sister, Elsie, graduated high school, married and lived until 2002.

Ruby was a unique woman of many talents. Her talents as a cook and baker were exceptional and she enjoyed baking for special occasions and giving her baked goods to friends and family. She was a gifted floral arranger and at Christmas, she decorated the interior and exterior of her house beautifully. Ruby had a reputation as a gracious hostess and was always ready to entertain, volunteering her home for many activities. At the age of 60, she took oil painting lessons and painted over 100 pictures. Ruby was extremely fashion conscious and was always well dressed for any occasion.

Ruby was a member of the Adena Methodist Church and the Adena Chapter of the United Federation of Women’s Clubs, spending much of her time in service to these two organizations and to her community.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ruby is predeceased by her husband, Ralph Gosnell; son Larry Gosnell; twelve siblings and her parents. She is survived by her son, Ray; daughters-in-law Janet and Nancy; grandchildren, Sharon, Doug and Brad Gosnell, Christine Erben and Jennifer Jindra; great grandchildren, Alicia Hoshor, Jessica Erben and Nick and Kara Gosnell and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Kimes Chapel at Wesley Ridge Retirement Center, Reynoldsburg, on Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. Friends may call at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at Holly Memorial Gardens Chapel, Pleasant Grove, Ohio, at 11:30 am, with Reverend Dan Holt officiating. Arrangements were entrusted with Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Dan Dimmick Director.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Adena Methodist Church, Adena, OH, 43901.