Denise Elsworth to Address Beekeepers, Gardeners

Denise Elsworth, director of the honey bee and native pollinator education program through the Ohio State University Department of Entomology, will be the guest speaker at the September meeting of the Harrison County Beekeepers Association. Denise will speak on the topic “Gardening For Pollinators”. The Harrison County Beekeepers invite anyone interested in promoting pollinators through their gardening practices to join them at their meeting.

The meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the home of Bob and Mary Hooker, 86724 Keyser Rd., Cadiz. The meeting will begin with a pot-luck Meal at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation by Denise. Guests are invited to join the beekeepers for the pot-luck Meal or it they prefer to come just for Denise’s presentation they should arrive at 7 p.m. Persons attending the meal should bring table service as well as a dish to share.

In her position as honey bee and native pollinator educator, centered at the Wooster campus of OSU, Denise supports and teaches beekeepers, farmers, gardeners and others across the state through a variety of workshops, webinars, written materials and electronic resources. In addition to chasing bees, Denise enjoys gardening, yoga, photography and hiking the towpath trail along the Tuscarawas river with her husband and dogs.

Denise has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees from The Ohio State University. She was formally a garden writer for the Akron Beacon Journal and has served as an educator in many areas of entomology and horticulture, including plant pests, integrated pest management, plant identification, and botany. Her area of emphasis are bee health and integrated pest management, pollinator identification, conservation and habitat enhancement, and plant and insect phenology. For more information on the meeting and presentation call 740-945-0189.