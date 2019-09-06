Virginia Lee Crall, age 81, of Scio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Royal Park Retirement Center in Spokane, Washington.

Born Jan. 24, 1938 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Ansel Lee Barr and Helen L. Adams Barr. She graduated from Scio High School in 1957 and furthered her education at Columbus Business School. On May 27, 1959 she married Albert “Abby” Crall and they purchased their farm in 1960. Virginia enjoyed life on the farm, putting in a garden and canning the vegetables. She also enjoyed baking, sewing and attending area square dances with Abby, he sadly preceded her in death on May 1, 2015. She also worked at the Scio Pottery for almost 30 years and had been a cook at Bowerston Hills Nursing Home near Leesville.

Virginia was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and the Tappan Lake Red Hat Society.

Surviving are her children Jeffrey Crall of Scio and Jennifer (Mike) Teel of Elk, WA, grandchildren Abbie, Jordan and Corrie Teel and Cutter Crall and a sister Susan Barr Hawk.

Services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 8. Friends may call Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

