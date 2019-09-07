Jane Valesko, 86, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of New Athens, Ohio, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1932 in Adena, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo and Edith Thompson Kugler.

Jane was a former president and member of the New Athens VFD Auxiliary, the Adena VFD Auxiliary, and the Adena American Legion Auxiliary. At one time she raced cars at the former Grabits Speedway near Hopedale. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and telling stories; but especially being MeMe to her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Valesko in 2011; a daughter; brothers, John, Jim, Randy, and Bobby Kugler; and sisters, Mary Raber, Shirley Schoolcraft, Luella Harris, and Dora Kugler.

Surviving are her daughter, Dianna (Keith) Kutcher; grandchildren, John (Vikki) Kutcher, and Jane Kutcher Bardall, all of Cadiz; great-grandchildren, Gracie Bardall and Sarah Kutcher; a sister, Violet “Snookie” Palmer of Toronto; and a special grandniece, Jessica Valesko of Hopedale.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Athens VFD. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.