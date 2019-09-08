Lawrence E. Erbacher, 76, of Cadiz, Ohio, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at work. He was born May 7, 1943, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Joseph D. Erbacher, Sr. and Alma Schafer Erbacher Welty.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rita Adfelt and Sandy Theiss; brothers, Joe Erbacher, Jr. and Francis Patrick Erbacher; and stepfather, Henry Welty.

Surviving are his wife Betsy Dutton Erbacher; two daughters, Cindy Erbacher of Cadiz and Connie (Bryan) Bachtel of Merriville, IN; two grandchildren, Wesley and A.J. Bachtel; sisters, Rose Henry, Judy (Ted) Glatz; and Sue McLaughlin, all of Wheeling, Libby (Don) Reed of McMechen; brother, Mike Welty of Wheeling; and sister, Nancy Geoghan of Bellaire.

Larry worked as a meat cutter and was a retired volunteer fireman and EMT in Cadiz; he was currently a driver for Harrison County Public Transport. He was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.

Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.