H. Jeanne Miser, age 87, of Strasburg, formerly of Jewett, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in The Inn at Northwood in Dover.

Born Oct. 15, 1931, in Jewett, she was a daughter of the late Nester Lansing “Red” Adams and Mary Helen Catherine Blackburn Adams. She graduated from Jewett High School and worked as a teacher’s aide, after her children were in school, until 1965. Jeanne received her Bachelor’s in Education from Kent State and her Master’s in Education from Dayton. Over her 29 year career in education she taught at Jewett and Germano Elementary, Harrison Hills CSD gifted and remedial classes until retiring in 1998. She experienced joy whenever one of her students achieved success in life.

Jeanne was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church, serving in the choir and as a pianist for many years, and the Harrison Hills Retired Teachers Assoc. She was a former member of the Scio Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Scio Altrurian Club and the Carroll Tones Sweet Adeline singers.

Her artistic gifts were numerous. She had a beautiful singing voice and it was heard at many weddings and church services. She was a talented seamstress and a wonderful cook. Her compassion for others was deep and she assisted people in need over the years, often anonymously. On many occasions she would detour Christmas Eve to someone’s house that she knew was in need and leave food, money and other items on the porch. Upon her death, her family found many notes of thanks for the kind things she did for others.

Her greatest joy and commitment was her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dale Miser in April of 1991, they married February 8, 1950 and a sister Shirley Ellington Howland.

Surviving are children Richard L. Miser of Jewett, Deborah (Greg) Albaugh of Strasburg and Jeffrey L (Rachael) Miser of Aberdeen, Maryland; grandchildren Brandon J. Miser, Kaci L. Wright, Geoffrey E. Albaugh, Steven G. Albaugh, Alyx M. Miser and Benjamin R. Miser; great grandchildren Kadence and Brantley Wright and Madyson, Jaxson and Preston Miser; siblings Marion Guthrie and Patricia Wowas both of Largo, Fla., James Adams of Scio and Judy Beathard of South Lake, Texas.

Services will be held Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Ray Lee Gross officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Jewett United Methodist Church, PO Box 377, Jewett, OH 43986.

www.kochfuneral.com