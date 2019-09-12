Marguerite “Peggy” Bose Appel, 64, passed away in a tragic accident while attending her brother’s funeral on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in Adena, Ohio.

Peggy was born on May 19, 1955 in Wheeling, W.Va., the daughter of Bill and Janet (Wright) Horton.

Peggy was a 1973 graduate of Buckeye West High School in Adena, Ohio, and Belmont Tech College with an associate degree nursing.

On Jan. 1, 2016, she was united in marriage to Duane Appel and he survives.

Peggy was an LPN for 19 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.

Peggy was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. She loved meeting with her Life Groups.

Peggy is also survived by her girls, Amanda (Brian) Luke, Lori Bibbee, Ashley (Jason) Grandey, Lindsey (Rodney) Graber, Kaitlyn (Tim) Warren; step children, Aaron (Jessica), Brandon (Casey), Natalie Appel; grandchildren, Levi (Emily), Rachel, Emily, Abigail, Jonathan, Noah, Alexis, Eleanor, Kyler, Morgan, Keegan, Reagan, Rylee, Elizabeth, Ryleigh, Elijah, Addison, Owen; siblings, April (Jay) Coventry, Patti Pruitt, Liz (Mike) Hageter, Jennifer (Allan) Smith; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; step father, Jim Horton; granddaughter Elyssa; and brother Jim Horton Jr.

Funeral services for Peggy will be Monday at 11 at Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 7 at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville.

Burial will be in Tamarack Cemetery, Milford Township.

Memorials may be made to Life Changing Church or the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.