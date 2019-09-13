Local Woman Honored For Dedicated Service

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Oakview Juvenile Residential Center is pleased to announce that Misty Touville, Treatment and Licensing Director at Oakview Juvenile Residential Center is the 2019 recipient of the “Geno Natalucci-Persichetti Award for Excellence through Accreditation” for Juvenile Corrections for the State of Ohio.”

John Rowan, Executive Director of Oakview says that Touville is a deserving winner because of her outstanding personal and professional traits.

Misty has been at Oakview for twenty-five (25) years and began as a youth leader. She worked her way to her current position with excellent communication skills and the ability to always know how to follow policy and procedure. As Treatment/Licensing Director she has attained five perfect ACA scores and two perfect PREA scores.

Misty also presides over our Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) licensing and does an outstanding job of ensuring compliance with all standards and communicates to the staff to make sure it is practiced daily. Misty is a compassionate, caring and outstanding employee who is an asset to our organization and the youth and staff she works with.

Misty is the wife of Harrison County Deputy, Capt. Mark Touville.