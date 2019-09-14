Douglas Earl Crabtree, age 50, of Tippecanoe, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident.

Born on May 29, 1969, Doug is the son of Doris J. (Doane) Crabtree of Tippecanoe and the late Dwight D. Crabtree, who passed away on May 25, 2004.

In 1987, Doug graduated from Lakeland High School and attended the Ohio State University for four years. He was employed for 34 years by the Harrison County Engineer’s Office, currently as manager. Doug was a trustee at Mt. Carmel UMC; a Washington Township Trustee; a member of the Freeport Sportsmans Club where he was the secretary and he organized the annual Youth Fishing Derby. He also was the District Education Officer and past Grand Master of the Freeport Masonic Lodge #415; the assistant Fire Chief of the Washington Township Fire Department; Hunter Safety Instructor for ODNR; President of the Harrison County EMS. In addition to all of those, Doug was a member of the Harrison County Health Board and the Hendrysburg Masonic Motorcycle Club. He loved to hunt and fish.

Doug is survived by his mother Doris Crabtree; his companion Sheila Pruneski of Tippecanoe; children Keirsten and Paige Pruneski of the home; sister Donna (Dustin) Carpenter of Tippecanoe; aunts and uncles Kenneth Doane, Ginger Doane, Dean (Sharon) Doane, Ruth Edwards, Ronnie Mahaffey, Karen Walton, Stella (Dan) Gibson and Phyllis Willison; niece Emma Carpenter; nephew Ethan Carpenter; numerous cousins and his dog “Ponch”.

In addition to his father, Doug is preceded in death by aunts and uncles Elden “Tex” Doane, Glenn Edwards, Alice Doane, Marla Mahaffey, Bill Walton, Jack Willison, and Dwain Crabtree.

Funeral services for Doug will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, September 17, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Sandra Cappel and Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m., on Monday, September 16, at the funeral home. Masonic services will be conducted at 7 p.m., and Fireman’s services at 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department in Harrison County, 81125 Gardner Rd. Tippecanoe, Ohio, 44699 and Mt. Carmel Church, 13959 Hawk Hollow Rd., Tippecanoe, Ohio, 44699.