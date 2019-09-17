JANETTE CUTSHALL MEMMER

Janette Memmer, 87, formerly of Jewett, Ohio died Sept. 16 2019, in North Lima, Ohio. She was born in 1932 to the late James and Hattie

Schaney Cutshall of Jewett. She graduated from Jewett High School in 1950 and worked at the Scio Pottery. Later, she made her home in Youngstown, Ohio where she raised her six children, Ronald, Shirley, Jeffery, Mark, Ann and Edward.

Preceding Janette in death besides her parents, were a brother George and three children, Ronald, Jeffrey and Edward, and great grandchild, Steven. She is survived by children Shirley (Ed), Mark Memmer and Ann Memmer, grandchildren, a great grandchild, nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Janette enjoyed knitting playing board games, all flowers, being with family and was a big Elvis Presley fan.

Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Funeral services will follow there, at 1 p.m. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com