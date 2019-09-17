Charles R. Soos, Jr., 53, of Cadiz, Ohio died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home. He was born Dec. 2, 1965 in Bellaire, Ohio a son of Charles R. Soos, Sr. of Scio and Elizabeth (Howard Eickleberry) Soos of Adena, Ohio.

He was a Catholic by faith; a member of the Flushing Pigeon Club, an avid gardener and enjoyed pigeons and chickens. He was a former employee of the Harrison Hills City School District and Smith’s Tree Farm.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Heath Soos.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Charles R. Soos, III of Cadiz; a sister, Barbara (Richard) Medley of Jewett; a brother, Clarence (Heather) Soos of Cadiz; and a niece and several nephews.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale.

