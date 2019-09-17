Doug Crabtree Laid To Rest

TIPPECANOE – An enormous line of emergency vehicles was followed closely by another enormous trail of public vehicles in what some said was an approximately three-mile long procession for Doug Crabtree.

The man and childhood friend, Rob Laporte called, “Mr. Harrison County” was laid to rest early this afternoon as the procession made its way from Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home in Uhrichsville to the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Tippecanoe.

The procession passed underneath a giant American flag in Tippecanoe on their way to the cemetery. Cadiz and Uhrichsville fire trucks each raised their ladders from across the street of each other to secure the flag.

A full report can be read in our Saturday, Sept. 21st print edition.