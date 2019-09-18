Donald Edward Myers

Donald Edward “Don” Myers, age 75, of Scio passed peacefully away on July 6, 2019. He was born January 11, 1944.

Don was a hard-working farmer and diesel mechanic, employed at Ohio Cat and Valley Mining before retiring 12 years ago. Don was a loving husband, father and doting grandfather.

Don was preceded in death by his father Edward, mother Emma and brothers Kenneth and Gary Myers.

He is survived by his wife Carol Myers, son Brian Myers Cooper (Orville Mendoza), daughter Melissa Myers and granddaughter Emerson.

Don and his wife Carol were married on May 30, 1964 and recently celebrated 55 years together. Among their many blessing was the ability to travel and take cruise ship excursions during retirement. Don also loved spending time on the farm he and Carol shared for 47 years.

Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, September 28 at 1 pm in Ridge Presbyterian Church, 40420 Hanover Ridge, Jewett, Ohio. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.