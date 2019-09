HARRISON COUNTY: Township Rd. 308 will close west of Piedmont tomorrow, Thursday, August 19, for 30 days at the Township Rd 308/ U.S. 22 intersection.

This closure is necessary for work to continue on the ongoing U.S. 22 bridge replacement project. The completion date for the U.S. 22 project is October 28, 2019.

Township Rd. 308 traffic will detour via Township Rd. 334.

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817