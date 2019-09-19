Evelyn Eileen “Dolly” Palmer, 91, of Tippecanoe, passed away at her daughter’s home in Tippecanoe, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, after a brief illness. Born Oct. 31, 1927 in Tippecanoe, she was the last surviving child of the late Edwin Clarence and Bessie E. (Septer) Bell, having been preceded in death by her siblings, Emma McGuire, Musetta Stull, and John, Charles, Edwin, Mary Kay and Cora Bell.

On July 1, 1950, Dolly married William A. “Skinner” Palmer, Sr. with whom she enjoyed over 41 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 23, 1991. She is survived by four children, William A. (Diane) Palmer, Jr., Laura “Alice” Laporte, Patty (Richard Jr.) Engstrom, and Beverly Lawver; 12 grandchildren, Brad (Roni) Palmer, Bill (Tonya) Palmer, Rob (Sharen) Laporte, Jr., Lori (Charles) Cyrus, Jason (fiancée, Heather Stine) Laporte, David Engstrom, Dale (Stacey) Engstrom, Richie (Misty) Engstrom, Chad (Missy) Engstrom, Brian Lawver, Kim (Jason) Anderson, and Larry (Ashley) Lawver; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Robert Laporte and Larry Lawver; and great-granddaughter, Tommie.

Dolly devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, and she had also worked in the kitchen at the YMCA camp near Tippecanoe. She loved her community, especially helping the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department with fundraisers, and her community loved her back with most of the town calling her “Grandma Palmer”.

Services, officiated by Rev. Tom Call, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband at Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Twp. VFD, 81125 Gardner Rd., Tippecanoe, OH 44699.