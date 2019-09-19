Silent Watch Set For Sunday In Cadiz

CADIZ – A silent watch is scheduled for this Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harrison County Service Officer, Tricia Largent announced the event at Wednesday’s Harrison County Commissioner’s meeting.

The gathering is to take place at S. Main Street and Market Street in Cadiz. The event is to recognize and raise more awareness for veteran’s suicide.

The watch will consist of a flag draped casket to represent veterans who have gone too soon.

Individuals who sign up will stand in silence to watch over. People who wish to sign up can come to the Veteran’s Service Office at the courthouse.

Kelly Conway, social worker at the St. Clairsville Clinic, will be on site to answer questions and offer advice on how to be aware of potential signs of suicide and what to do.

“We have 22 veterans die a day, that is 22 too many,” Largent said.