Keith Jett Frashure, 82, of Port St. Lucie Fla., formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the VA Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla.

He was born July 15, 1937 in Harrisville, Ohio, son of the late Carson “Pinky” and Irene Jett Frashure. Keith was a dedicated husband and father, survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty June Leslie Frashure; a daughter of Lisa Ann Frashure and her husband Bob Rusinko; a daughter Audra Lynn Frashure, all of Port St. Lucie, Fla., a sister Myrna (Jim) Keyser; a brother Monte (Esther) Frashure, all from Cadiz, Ohio; a sister Sandy (Art) McFadden of Tennessee. In addition to his parents Keith was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Frashure and Carol Jones of Cadiz, Ohio.

Keith was a long time employee of Consolidation Coal Company of Cadiz, Ohio, and retired from St Lucie County Mosquito Control in 2003.

Keith was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Keith is most known for his 20 plus yeas of coaching Little League and Legion baseball in Harrison County, Ohio. Keith was a member of the White City United Methodist Church. Keith enjoyed Ohio State Football and outdoor activities including fishing, fish frys, and sports. Keith found joy in his family and spending time with his canine buddy, Dobie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.