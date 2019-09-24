Bonnie Jean Fife, age 69, of 306 Hilltop Street, Hopedale, Ohio died at 6:33 p.m. Monday, Sept.23, 2019 in Trinity West Hospice Unit, Steubenville, Jefferson County, Ohio.

She was born May 10, 1950 in Deersville Ridge Road, Cadiz, Ohio; a daughter of the late Ralph Abel and Edna Smith Abel.

She was a 1968 graduate of Jewett High School. She retired in March of 2019 from Tuscarawas County Harcatus where she was a cook and delivered meals on wheels. She loved to bowl, play Bingo, play the Lottery, collect coffee cups and watch the game show network. She enjoyed cooking and baking and making home-made rolls for the holidays.

Her husband, Thomas Richard Fife, survives. They were married June 6, 1969.

Also surviving are a son, James (Amber) Fife of Scio and a daughter Cindy (Forrest) Matson of Scio; five siblings: Donald Abel of Randleman, NC, Dick Abel of Hubert, NC, Bob (Cindy) Abel of Carlisle, PA, Francis (Holly) Abel of Salem, OH, Nancy (Everett) Nicodemus of Walbridge, OH; a sister-in-law, Kathy Abel of Coffeeville, AL; eighteen grandchildren: Michael, TJ, Christopher, Vanessa, Justin, Christina, Devon, Jazmyn, Cierra, Ashlee, Joseph, Michael, Brinlee, Stanley, Kennyth, Khylii, Mayghyn, and Corbhyn; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Virginia E. Fife; two sisters: Debbie (Mike) Ott and Betty (John) DeWalt; and a brother, Paul Abel.

Following Bonnie’s wishes there will be a visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Immediate family members (children and grandchildren) will do a balloon launch at 6 p.m. in the funeral home parking lot. Cremation will follow.

Donations may be made in her memory to the family to help defray final expenses. Condolences may be made to the family on the funeral home’s website www.kochfuneral.com.