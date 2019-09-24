David L. Miser, 57, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1962 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Charles D. and Margaret Busby Miser.

David was a member of the Hopedale VFD for 26 years. He was the sound man for the Twice as Nice band. He enjoyed painting the football field and working the chain gang for Huskies Varsity and Biddy football games, and he was a former Little League Baseball coach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lacy Miser.

Surviving are his wife Roxann Walker Miser; two sons, David (Sara) Miser of Cadiz and William “Willie” Miser of Hopedale; a daughter, Mindy (Mike) Tallevast of St. Louis, MO; a grandson, Diesel Tallevast; and his two fur buddies, Brutus and Buddy.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday from 6-8 at the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department (lower level), 160 North Main St., Cadiz, Ohio with Dean Blythe officiating.

God has a reason for allowing things to happen. We may not understand His wisdom, but we simply have to trust His will. Psalm 37:5

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.