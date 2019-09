TUSCARAWAS COUNTY: Beginning Tuesday, October 1, SR 800 will close near Stillwater for 4 days in order for ODOT crews to perform tree trimming work. This closure will take place during daytime hours, only, Tuesday through Friday.

Work location: From the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line to the SR 800/SR 258 intersection in Stillwater

Work hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Completion date: Friday, October 4

All work is weather permitting

Detour: SR 258 west to SR 342, SR 342 east back to SR 800, and reverse

For more information contact: Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817