Donald L. Blackburn, age 66, passed away Sunday, Sep. 29,2019 at his home in Jewett after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 3, 1953 in Dennison he was a son of the late William and Mary Leeper Blackburn. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1971 and in 2016 he retired from Aleris International in Dennison after working for them for 28 years.

Don had played league softball when he was younger and enjoyed wood working and traveling. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots and Tony Stewart was his favorite NASCAR driver. But what he loved most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted wife Ruth Kimmel Blackburn whom he married Oct. 16, 2010; stepsons Jim (Linda) Mellinger, Dan (Luanne) Mellinger, Tim (Amy) Blackburn and Troy (Jen) Blackburn; a step daughter Mary Blackburn; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Don was preceded in death by his first wife Doris “Jean” Blackburn on Jan. 5,2005. Also preceding him in death are siblings Tom, Bill and Curtis Blackburn and Carol Matthews and a stepson Bill Mellinger.

Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 11 am – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

