Dorothy I. (Slater) Foutz of Trenton, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Born at Cadiz, Ohio Aug. 27, 1924, was a daughter of the late Dewey and Wilda Slater. On June 4, 1943, she married John W. Foutz.

A winter visitor at Oak Grove Village for 16 years, moved to Oak Grove Village permanently in 1993. Surviving is one son Alan L. Foutz of Canton, Ohio, several beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John; one infant son; father, Dewey Slater; mother, Wilda Slater; brother, Blaine D. Slater of New Philadelphia, Ohio; and sister, Louise Willenborg of Huber Heights, Ohio.

She was a 1943 graduate of Dennison High School. A former employee of Garver Brothers, Strasburg, Ohio and Sunny Slope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio.

A member of the United Methodist Church in Chiefland, FL and AARP (Greater Chiefland) #1840, Fanning Springs Moose, American Legion Post 581 Auxiliary, Bowerston, Ohio, and World War II Spouse Veteran and “Proud of It”.

Cremation has taken place by the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, Fla. Burial and graveside services in Ohio at the Convenience of the family.