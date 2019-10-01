Suzanne D. Bauer, 73, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday at her home. She was born April 26, 1946 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Daugherty.

Mrs. Bauer was the Executive Director of the Harrison County Senior Center in Cadiz. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking pies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Alan Bauer and a brother, Robert Daugherty

Surviving are her husband, Dennis Bauer; a son, James (Lisa) Bauer of Dawsonville, Ga.; two daughters, Karen (Michael) Minter of Charlotte, NC and Anjanette (Ray) Myers of Cadiz; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Daugherty of Mt. Pleasant, Ohio.

The family will hold a private family gathering and wish for others to enjoy Suzanne’s favorite pastime of going to Red Lobster with their families.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; the Shriners’ Hospital for Children; or Disabled American Veterans.

