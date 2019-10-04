Hopedale Benefits From USDA Funding

COLUMBUS – U.S. Department of Agriculture Ohio Rural Development State Director David L. Hall today announced three rural communities in the eastern part of the state will benefit from more than a half million dollars in USDA Community Facilities loan and grant investments.

“It’s often said that Rural Development can build a community from the ground up,” said Hall. “That’s particularly true of our Community Programs, which can help Ohio’s villages and townships maintain miles of vital secondary roads, and organizations such as the Western Holmes Fire District can protect life and limb with modern, functional equipment. This is the very heart of what we do, and we’re pleased to partner with rural communities in service to rural citizens.”

Hopedale has already obtained and fitted their backhoe and it’s now in operation since early September. Treasurer, Denise Geanangel said the loan was in the amount of $30,200 with the grant filling in the rest of the amount at $36,800. She said the loan, which was just secured on Sept. 20 was held up because of the wait on the backhoe being delivered.

“We got a pretty good deal on it,”Mayor, Mike Pelegreen said. The process was fairly long, which started near the beginning of the year and Pelegreen said it was a long back and forth process. The backhoe was purchased from Murry Equipment in Cambridge, which is replacing an older model that could no longer be used.

The other two in Ohio that benefited from the USDA program was Washington Township-Monroe will use its combined $134,500 loan and grant investment to finance the purchase of a tractor and boom mower to help maintain more than 25 miles of Washington Township roads in Monroe County. The new equipment is replacing an older, no longer serviceable model.

The Western Holmes Fire District will use its combined $335,000 loan and grant investment to purchase a fire tanker, replacing an older, no longer serviceable model. Western Holmes Fire District provides fire and emergency medical services to residents in the village of Nashville, along with those in Washington, Knox, Ripley, and parts of Monroe and Lake Townships.

Nationwide, USDA is investing $139 million in 56 projects to improve community facilities and provide essential services for 3.3 million rural residents in 23 states. Investments are being made through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Developmentstate office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details.Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants, which offers a detailed overview of the application process.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit: www.rd.usda.gov.