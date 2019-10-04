2019 Harrison County GHD Report Released

Cadiz, OH – The Harrison County General Health District is pleased to announce the release of the 2019 Community Health Assessment (CHA). The report is a comprehensive collection and analysis of data regarding health issues, available services and opportunities for action in Harrison County communities and identifies priority issues related to the health and well being of the residents.

The 2019 CHA identified the most important findings for children and adults ranging from chronic health issues to social determinants of health and include a variety of personal, social, economic, and environmental factors that influence health status.

“The Community Health Assessment is a public health tool used to understand the health needs in our community and how we can collectively work together to continue to make Harrison County a healthy place to live, work and play,” explained, Dr. Scott Pendleton DVM, Harrison County Health Commissioner.

In all, three consistent issues stood out from the 2017 and 2019 CHA: mental health and addiction, obesity, and chronic disease prevention. Specifically, children and adolescents have significant proportions of being overweight or obese.

The health issues identified will serve as a roadmap and provide critical information to those in a position to make an impact on the health of our city government, social and human service agencies, healthcare providers, businesses, and other stakeholders as well as consumers.

“A primary goal of the CHA is to help increase understanding of our community’s current health both through specific health indicators and community input regarding issues and areas of concern,” stated Dr. Pendleton. “

The findings enable us to more strategically establish priorities, develop interventions and commit resources to improve the health of our county.”

The next course of action is to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), on how to tackle these three areas of concern over the next three years. If you or someone you know would be interested in joining a task force group, please reach out to the health department.

For more information, contact Garen Rhome at 740-942-2616 or grhome@harrisoncountyohio.org . Additional information is available on the health department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HarrisonCoHealthDepartment.