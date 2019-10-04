Harrison County BOE Holding Open House Monday

CADIZ – The Harrison County Board of Elections is holding an open house on Monday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Director, Ruby Foutz said the purpose is on several points with one being to remind people that election is on Nov. 5 and to encourage people to get out and vote.

The second reason is to make the public aware of the voting machine’s technique in how they are “secured and prepared” prior to election day.

Also, to make the public aware that their vote is fair and protected, as well as how the fair tabulation of their vote is taken in.

Foutz also stated that they want to show how election co-workers are being educated and prepared for election day.

Also, early voting will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.