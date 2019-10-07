Beulah Pearl VanCamp, 83, of Jewett died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Wheeling Hospital. She was born June 25, 1936 a daughter of the late William and Pearl Cain.

She was a nurse’s aide at Harrison Community Hospital. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching western movies and television shows and sitting on her porch.

Surviving are her five sons: George (Norma) Donley of Rayland, Glen Donley of Florida, Ron Donley of St. Clairsville, James (Sandra) VanCamp of Dayton, Pa., and Kevin (Candace) VanCamp of Jewett; seven daughters: Nancy Neff of West Liberty, W.Va., Cheryl Donley of Tucson, Ariz., Janet, Karen (Angelo) Deluzio of Yorkville, Shelly of Illinois, Amy Pugh of Glencoe, Ohio, and Donna of Texas; a brother, Ernie (Barb) Cain of Hopewell; and a sister; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. withRev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

