Jean Pittman, 86 of Scio, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at her home. She was born June 14, 1933 in Aston Ridge, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lewis Alfred and Roxie Gertrude Moore Aston.

Jean was a member of the Minksville Church of Christ, a former employee of the former Scio Pottery, Coultraps, Gracie’s Tappan Lake Restaurant and was the retired Matron of the Harrison County Home. She was a member of the Harrison County Saddle Club and Garden Club, and the Taylor Ridge Quilting Club and the Fork Ridge Homemaker’s Club, both near Moundsville, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Helen West Aston; a son, Danny Lee Pittman; and an infant sister, Mary Rose Aston.

Surviving are her twin sons: Dana (June) Pittman of Scio and Darran (Michele) Pittman of Ostrander; two daughters: Donna (Louis) Bedford of Barnesville and Diana (George) Gates of Scio; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a brother, Alfred (Cathy) Aston of Moundsville and a sister, Geraldine (Sam) Wood of Glendale, W.Va.

Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Robert Main officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery on Fork Ridge near Moundsville, W.Va.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Minksville Church of Christ; Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County; or the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.