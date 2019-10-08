Doris Jean Lynn, age 86, of 78623 Eva Mae Road, Freeport died peacefully at 5:04 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in her home.

She was born May 23, 1933 in Belmont County, a daughter of the late Lester McCarty Arnold and Lula Mae Johnson Arnold.

Doris was a graduate of Freeport High School, Class of 1951. She was a teacher’s aide and librarian at Freeport Elementary School for twenty-five years. She is also a member of the Freeport United Methodist Church

Her husband, Delbert “Bud” Lynn died on Nov. 30, 2012. They were married March 6, 1954.

Surviving are three sons: Raymond (Nancy) Lynn of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Eric Lynn of Enola, Arkansas, and Keith Lynn of Freeport; a step-daughter, Brenda McCahill of New Philadelphia; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Shephard of Bumpass, Virginia, Kathryn Lynn of Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, Dallas Lynn of Uhrichsville, Hannah Lynn of Freeport, Tammie (Olin) Gordon of Sugarcreek, and Kevin (Angela) McCahill of Columbus; six great-grandsons: Aidan, Bennett, Carson, Kamden, Aniston, and Levi; and two sisters: Evelyn Taylor of New Philadelphia and Betty Jean Bland of Cadiz.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters: Madeline Arnold and Marie Strange; three brothers: Lawrence Arnold, Leonard Arnold, and Don Arnold; and a grandson, Chad McCahill. (Chad’s wife Becki survives and lives in Dover.)

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Koch Funeral Home, Freeport with a service beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Sandra Cappel and Pastor David Koch officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport, Ohio handled the arrangements.