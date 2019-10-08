Jane Smith of Steubenville, Ohio died Oct. 7, 2019 in the Trinity West Hospice Center in Steubenville, Ohio. Jane was the daughter of Harry G and Mary Mincks Smith of Cadiz. Jane was born Jan. 17, 1955, in Wheeling, W.Va. When Jane was younger she attended the Shamrock School in Cadiz, Ohio. The Shamrock School was a class for children with special needs. When Jane was older she moved to Shaffer Plaza in Steubenville where she was very happy.

Jane is survived by one sister and two brothers: Kathy (Prasad) Shivaprasad of Fresno California, Dave (Karen) Smith of Greensburg Indiana, and Dick (Bonnie) Smith of Cadiz; five nieces and three nephews; three great nieces and four great nephews; and her Shaffer Plaza House A family.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mary Smith and a Great nephew.

Jane was a member of the Scott Memorial Methodist Church in Cadiz.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, with Rev. Ed Kovacik officiating. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

