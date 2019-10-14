Brenda L. Campise, 57, of Canton, Ohio, formerly of Hopedale, Ohio, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born June 13, 1962, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Sylvia Gibbons Roghelia.

Brenda was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, flowers, and games. She loved her grandkids, her jewelry, the Golden Girls, and always being right.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Campise; three grandchildren, Tyler, Rosalee, and Ashlee; and a brother, Edward Roghelia.

Surviving are her children, Summer (James) Klages of Canton, Christopher (Kristen) Campise of New Philadelphia, and Mikayla (Michael) Seibert of Deersville; six grandchildren, Koda, Ian, Rane, Alissah, Isis, and Kolt; three siblings, Ernest (Lynn) Roghelia of Hopedale, Dean (Kathy) Roghelia of Unionport, and Jean (Charles) Hayes of Scio; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Paul Giffin will officiate. Burial will follow at Hopedale Cemetery.

