Timothy Lee Coulson age 50 of Piedmont died Tuesday at his home. He was born Nov. 16, 1968 at Barnesville Hospital to Clifton ‘Leon’ and Alice Faye Ourant Coulson. He had worked as a Press Operator at Armstrong Milling and the Freeport Press. He was a 1987 graduate of Lakeland High School. Tim enjoyed watching movies, MeTV and sports, especially the ‘Steelers’.

He is survived by a sister, Connie (Larry) Patton of St. Clairsville and a brother Thomas Leon (Sharon) Coulson of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; two nieces, two nephews along with other family members and friends.

Private funeral services will be held at the Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry. Pastor Bob Merritt will officiate, with burial to follow at Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport.

Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry is assisting the family. To share memories with the family, visit the funeral home’s website www.bondfunderalhome.net or by calling 740-658-3673.