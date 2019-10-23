Trump Applauds Energy Boom

By JD Long

PITTSBURGH – President Donald Trump spoke at the Shale Insight Conference, which was held inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon.

He not only talked up the energy boom the country has seen with oil and gas fracking leading the way but noted the Ohio Valley and its strength in production.

He also spoke of the energy belonging to the people and not to the government.

“In the first time in more than 60 years we are an exporter of natural gas and our net energy imports are the lowest…in more than 60 years,” Trump told the large crowd.

