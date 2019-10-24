Howard Junior Burdette, 82, of Tippecanoe, passed away at his family farm on Wednesday, Oct. 23, as a result of a farming accident. Born Oct. 3, 1937 in Rush Twp., near Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Harry Howard and Ila Lavina (McCauley) Burdette.

Junior was a lifelong area resident and a 1955 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. He was a farmer throughout his life, had worked at Gradall in New Philadelphia for 7 years, had owned and operated B & B Tractor Sales in Tippecanoe for 10 years, and had also served as a Washington Twp. Trustee for many years. Junior served on the Harrison County Fair Board during the 70s. Junior and Carole enjoyed modern Western square dancing with the Star Promenaders. He was a member of Tippecanoe United Methodist Church, and in his spare time, he enjoyed playing Jass with his friends at the Tuscarawas VFW post.

On June 15, 1958, Junior married the former Carole Jean Wages who survives him along with their children, Margene (Mike) Angelozzi, Scott (Brenda) Burdette, Todd (Sharon) Burdette, and Laura (Kurt) Peters; 12 grandchildren, Joe Angelozzi, Alisa (Brian) Tobin, Michelle Angelozzi, K.J. Williams, Tommy Williams, Jerad (Stefanie) Williams, Kristen (Kyle) Henry, Brody (Jennifer) Davis, Breanna (Colin) Issa, Nathan Peters, Megan Peters, and Ryan Peters; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. Junior is also survived by his brother, David M. Burdette, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Young, and sister-in-law, Sandy Burdette.

Services, officiated by Pastor David Koch, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 81125 Gardner Rd., Tippecanoe, OH 44699.