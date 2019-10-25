Tri-County PAC Summit Coming

HARRISON COUNTY – ODNR as well as EMA Director, Eric Wilson will be conducting safety lessons and much more on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The ODNR segment begins at 9 a.m. and Wilson will go on from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is being held at the ODNR Mine Safety Training Center on Industrial Park Road in Cadiz.

– OACAA consultant and Executive Director of Highland County Community Action Agency, Julie Wise presentation on leadership.

– Harrison County EMA Director Eric Wilson & representatives from Williams and Shell Falcon Pipeline on safety and pipelines.

– There is a light breakfast and lunch included in the event with a 9 a.m. registration.