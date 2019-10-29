John (Jack) Gilson, 91 of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Southgate, Mich., and Hopedale, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Born Sept. 29, 1928 in Hopedale, Ohio. He was the son of Louis and Dora Gilson. Jack was a graduate of Hopedale High School and served in the U.S. Navy and attended West Liberty University. He moved to Michigan and married Ruth Ann Rensi. They raised two sons: Keith, Greg Gilson and a daughter Lora Bridgens. Sadly Ruth Ann passed away in February 1993 of cancer.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, a brother Thomas (Buster) Gilson and a sister Nancy Whitehead. He is survived by his second wife Sandra, his three children, a sister Martha Manbeck of Cadiz, Ohio, several nieces and nephews. Jack will be cremated and buried in Michigan beside his first wife, and where his children still reside. Per his wishes there will be no visitation or services.