Thomas L. Noviski, 76, of Wooster, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Saturday Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio. Roberts Funeral Home – Sherwood Chapel, Wooster is assisting the family with arrangements. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, Ohio 44691.

Tom was born May 26, 1943 in Wellsburg, W.Va., to Joseph and Myrle Noviski.

He retired from Waste Management 2001. Tom was an avid hunter fisher and general outdoorsman. He loved spending time on the boat teaching his grandkids how to fish.

Tom will be deeply missed by his children Billy (Karen) Noviski, Denise Noviski, Michael (Ohla) Kvocka, Michele (Barry) Hartman and Tom (Denisha) Noviski; multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews; ex brother-in-law/partner in crime Larry Eckley; step-daughters Jessica (Matt) Carr and Katie (Nathan) Conaway; former spouse Carol Noviski.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe and Stanley Noviski, and sisters Patricia Noviski, Ruth Adams and Dorothy Coen.