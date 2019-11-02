John Arthur Mattern, 91, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Harrison Community Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1928 in Cadiz, Ohio, a son of the late W. Doyle and Irene Bigger Mattern.

Art was the owner and operator of Allen Scott Chrysler-Plymouth in Cadiz, was an employee of Fleagane Management Co. in Cadiz, and was a former employee of Keuster Implement Co. near Bloomingdale. He was an active member of Scott United Methodist Church for 75 years. He was a former Mayor of Cadiz, and was a member of Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M.; Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton; Royal Arch Masons; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2162; and American Legion, Post 34. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying his own planes. He loved his dogs and repairing and restoring John Deere garden tractors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald F. Mazeroski; a brother-in-law, Bill Henderson; and a niece, Amy Henderson Davis.

Surviving are his wife Nan Banker Mattern; five children, Kay (William) Mann of Dayton, Frank “Nip” (Tammy) Mattern of Cadiz, Clay Mattern of Shadyside, Jay (Rhonda) Mattern of Mt. Pulaski, IL, and Nanette (Nancy) Mattern of Hilliard; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Henderson of Cadiz; two nephews, Bill and Bob Henderson; two brothers-in-law, Carl and Walt Banker and families.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where Masonic Services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio with Rev. Edward Kovacik and Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clark Gable Foundation, P.O. Box 65, Cadiz, OH 43907 or Scott United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 155, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or to Harrison Masonic Lodge, c/o Kevin Johnson, 74425 Henry Rd., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.