Harrison Community Hospital to create ‘History Hall’; seeks community input

CADIZ — Harrison Community Hospital (HCH) has a long history in Harrison County, and is planning a unique way to celebrate it.

The hospital opened in 1970, largely through the efforts of local residents determined to have a hospital in their county. Through the years there have been many changes, however, the spirit of HCH remains dedicated to serving Harrison County residents.

In an effort to honor all the people who helped make HCH what it is today, the hospital is creating a photographic walk through time, History Hall. The History Hall will highlight the heritage of HCH and the community it has served through the years. It will be an important feature of the 50-year celebration.

To make History Hall as comprehensive as possible, HCH is seeking help from the very community it wants to recognize. Anyone with photos of individuals or events that have played an important role in the history of HCH are asked to share these special memories. For more information, or to schedule a time to bring in pictures and share the stories behind them, contact Pam Parrish at HCH, 740-942-6282.

HCH is a division of Wheeling Hospital.