HARRISON COUNTY – Mayor Dwight Busby of Jewett won his re-election bid over David Bailey 78-65. For the bad news regarding law enforcement the police levy lost big, 88-63 but the park levy bid won big in a near reversal.

In Adena, a turn around was seen in two ends where Brenda Roski defeated Mark Anderson and Crystal Carpenter for mayor and Bobbi Gaffney was ousted as clerk-treasurer by the victorious Cynthia Hunter, 32-21.

For the cocktail crowd, the liquor option for J-D bowling Lanes stomped to victory by 234 to 86. Also, a liquor option for the Old Schoolhouse won as well.

In what some may seem as a surprise, Jacqueline Humphrey knocked out incumbent Mayor, Milo Baker in Bowerston by 18 votes.

Narrow margins were seen in Jewett as current Council Member, Dennis Hirschbach retained his seat by a mere four votes over Ruth Blackburn with Wendy Majewski winning the other seat.

For Scio village council, Carol Davy kept her seat with newcomer Gordon Kress taking the other leaving Kari Salsberry out as the third candidate. In another narrow victory, Andrew Filippi beat out incumbent, John Stanko by four votes as Shortcreek Township Trustee.

Harrison Hills will see one new member in Edward Banks III and incumbent Tracy Mattern as they beat out John Visser. Also, the Harrison County Support Children Services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s levy both won big.

And ending on a high note, Adena will see no marijuana being smoked legally as that ordinance lost by one single vote, 27-26.

For all the results go to: https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/files/harrison/results.pdf.

Also, read the full story of all election results in our Nov. 9, Saturday print edition.