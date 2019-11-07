Helen Irene McFadden Keyser, 103, of Akron, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at her residence of Ohio Living Rockynol.

She was born July 29, 1916 in Nottingham Township of Harrison County, Ohio, daughter of the late Howard and Ella May (Kirkpatrick) McFadden. She married John L. Keyser in 1937 and celebrated 54 years of marriage together before his death in 1992. She enjoyed being a homemaker, as she loved to cook and especially bake pies. Her grandchildren still remember her wonderful chocolate chip cookies! She served as organist at the Scio Presbyterian Church, Scio, Ohio for 50 years, as well as serving as an elder, clerk of session, treasurer and a Gray Lady for the Red Cross.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, twin sons, daughter, Marjorie, two brothers, Dwight and John, and two sisters, Evelyn and Barbara Jean. Surviving are sister, Patricia, and brother-in-law Jack Ossler, son-in-law Stephen Billy, grandchildren Stephen (Annette) Billy, Karen (Daniel) Elliott, Douglas Billy, Susan (Richard) Brooks and great-grandchildren Maren, Erin, Joel and Reese, as well as her extended family of many loving nieces and nephews.

A final “thank you” on behalf of Helen to Dr. Coleman and the staff at Rockynol for their many years of loving care. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Scio Presbyterian Church, Eastport St, Scio Ohio. A private interment will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.