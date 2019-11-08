Arthur Thomas “Tom” Albaugh, age 77, passed away peacefully Nov. 7, 2019 at his home near Scio surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 29, 1942 in Dennison he was the oldest of three children to the late Arthur S. Albaugh and Elizabeth Hennen Albaugh. After graduating from Scio High School in 1960 he honorably served in the Army and Army Reserves until 1965. In 1966 he started working for Y&O Coal. Over the years he worked in their mines at Hopedale and Oak Park, Cadiz until retiring in 1980. A lifelong farmer, Tom proudly owned and operated Maple Springs Farm, which was started by his parents. He was honored that his children continued the family legacy becoming the third generation to own and operate the farm.

Tom was a member of the Scio American Legion Post 482 since 1968 and a member of the F&AM since 1965. When he was younger he enjoyed coon and squirrel hunting and has always been a passionate fan of Cleveland professional sports teams. But what mattered most to Tom was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his devoted wife Rebecca Cope Albaugh whom he married November 3, 1967; children Myla (Jim) English, Travis (Jane) Albaugh, Collin (Beth) Albaugh and Brennen (Kellie) Albaugh; grandchildren Bree (Brad) Whitehead, Jon English and Hannah, Tristen, Baylie, Aaden and Rylee Albaugh; sisters Rebecca (Don) Swickard and Janet Neuman; in-laws Al (Pauline) Cope, Carol Blackburn and Nel Weese and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Tom Neuman.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.