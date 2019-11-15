Defendant Faces Competency Evaluation After Tempers Flare

By JD LONG

CADIZ – Defendant, Alexander Bacon of Cadiz, facing a simple breaking and entering charge, a felony of the fifth degree, lost his cool just before his scheduled hearing Tuesday morning while having words with his attorney, Public Defender C. Adrian Pincola. In a scene not typically witnessed in a Harrison County courtroom, Judge T. Shawn Hervey addressed the situation when court reconvened with Hervey stating that Bacon rejected the state’s offer to resolve the case and acknowledged there was a “small altercation” with Pincola.

Before the hearing Bacon was heard mouthing off to Pincola accusing him of walking away after he asked Pincola a question. It couldn’t be heard what Pincola said to Bacon but the defendant became louder inserting derogatory name-calling, and foul language was also used.

During open court when Hervey asked Pincola if relations had broken down he said it would probably be best if new counsel were appointed to his client. When Hervey asked Bacon if that’s what he wanted Bacon said Pincola wouldn’t answer his questions, to which Hervey said sternly he didn’t ask him any other questions.

“You get the opportunity to have an attorney represent you but you don’t have the opportunity to treat an attorney like I heard you treat Mr. Pincola in the courtroom,” Hervey told him and when Bacon attempted to interrupt, Hervey threatened to hold him in contempt if he tried that again. Hervey explained to him that a defendant won’t always hear what they want and that the advice they’re given is in their best interest.

“And that doesn’t mean an attorney isn’t doing their job…” Hervey said then asked if he understood.

“No,” said Bacon. He then angrily explained he wasn’t getting his questions answered and felt disrespected and would be “disrespectful back, hands down.”

Again, Hervey warned him regarding possible contempt and cussing in his courtroom to which Bacon apologized for it but continued rambling and irritating Hervey.

“Everything you just said,” he told Hervey after being asked what he didn’t understand. After several attempts to explain his situation Hervey had enough after Bacon continually said he did not understand what was being explained to him.

“Well, I’m thinking you might need a competency evaluation,” Hervey told him and that’s just what he ordered and the hearing was over. Bacon was led out of the courtroom without further incident.

Casey Nee, of Houston who is charged with a first degree felony of assault on a peace officer was back in court as well. Nee, who is being represented by Pincola made remarks before his last appearance about wanting a new attorney but nothing came of it once his hearing commenced. Pincola explained that this situation was different than Bacon’s and stated that they may have an ethical problem.

Hervey noted the numerous correspondence that Nee had been making to the court where Hervey explained to him that those motions and requests must come from his attorney.

Pincola explained that his relationship with Nee was not adversarial and covered the resolution that almost came before additional evidence was brought forth in time for Nee’s last appearance.

“And that’s where we’re at [at] this point, there was a prior potential resolution that is no longer on the table,” Pincola said. Nee explained that he felt there was a lack of communication between he and Pincola but that he didn’t have a personal problem with him. He repeated the fact that he was not from Ohio and doesn’t know how the law works here, which was the reason for the many correspondence letters he’s been writing to find out where his case stands.

Hervey explained his case up to now and that the state is still looking over discovery issues and a new attorney would be assigned to Nee.