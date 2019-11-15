Gas Leak In Scio Now Fixed

SCIO – A construction crew doing work at the entrance to an alley next to the post office in Scio Friday, cut into a gas line nearly severing it completely, according to Scio Fire Chief, Roger Bethel.

The line was marked but was only three inches under the surface, Bethel said. He said it should have been much deeper.

Scio and Bowerston Fire and Rescue were called in mostly to help direct traffic and for precautionary measures.

Columbia Gas has already sealed the break and were ready to fill in the hole as of approximately 2:30 p.m. today.