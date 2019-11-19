Jerry Ice, 80, of Hopedale, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 26, 1939 in Cadiz, a son of the late Paul and Agnes Thompson Ice.

Jerry was a proud Cadiz Cardinal, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation, then attended and graduated from Ohio University. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, Harrison Lodge #219 F.&A.M., Frank Lloyd Wright Association, and the Porsche Club of America. He started to work at the Ohio Valley Hospital, was an instructor at Belmont Technical College and retired from GTE in Cadiz.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a sister and brother-in-law, Mardell and Ray Sickle; and two uncles: Roy and Carl Thompson.

Surviving are his special friend: Barbara Beveridge of Bloomingdale; a niece Amy Ossman and her husband David of Cadiz; a nephew, Larry Sickle of Cadiz; a great nephew, Evan Ossman; his aunt, Betty Thompson and a cousin, Carla Thompson both of Cadiz.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Alan Jeffries officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion. Masonic service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

A special thank you to the staff and Gables Care Center for the many years of love and support for Jerry and our family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gables Care Center Patient Activity Fund, 351 Lahm Drive, Hopedale, Ohio 43976.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.