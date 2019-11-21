Judith Ann “Judy” Dulkoski Brown, age 68, of Germano passed away suddenly Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz.

Born December 17, 1950 in Canton she was a daughter of the late Thomas Dulkoski, Sr and Betty Grim Dulkoski. Judy devotedly attended Bethel United Methodist Church near Hopedale and was a Prayer Warrior and their former church historian. Prior to her illness she loved being outside walking and gardening. She was a wonderful cook and baker who enjoyed keeping a daily journal and playing cards and dice with her family and friends.

Surviving are her husband Guy “Ed” Brown whom she married December 23, 1966; children Charles “Chuck” (fiancée Kim) Brown of Cadiz, Charlotte Ann (David) Morris of New Rumley, Rodney Lee (Carrie) Brown of Germano and Roger Scott Brown of the home; grandchildren Kimberly and Charlie Brown, Austin Morris and Wyatt Lee Brown; step granddaughter Sara Sterms; great grandchildren Brody Morris and soon-to-be Bo Morris; step great grandchildren Skylah and Milo Sterms; siblings Dianne (Donald) McAfee of Germano, Pauline Boyer of Kilgore and Ted (Karen) Dulkoski of Germano; a brother-in-law Mark Burkhead of Boiling Springs, PA, sisters-in-law Kathy Dulkoski of Scio Norma Pierson of Scio and Norene Strange of SC and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded by sibling Penny Dulkoski, Joe Dulkoski Sr, Thomas Dulkoski, Jr and Donna Burkhead and brothers-in-law Terry Boyer, Sr, Boyd Pierson and Gene Strange and her in-laws Harry and Eunice Brown.

Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am in Bethel United Methodist Church with Lay Minister Dorman Mader officiating. Burial will follow in Germano Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to Koch Funeral Home, PO Box 193, Scio, Ohio 43988 to help with her funeral expenses.