CADIZ – School officials and representatives from the Masons opened two time capsules that was found recently at the old Harrison Central High School on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The event occurred last night prior to their monthly school board meeting inside the new auditorium. The first one opened was marked: July 27, 1930 and the second, smaller time capsule was marked: July 1, 1928.

Scores of documents, teachers names, news of that era and a bible was found in each capsule.