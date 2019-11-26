Betty Jean (Covert) Foster, 91, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home. She was born Feb. 21, 1928 near New Athens, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard “Cap” and Edna Eddy Covert.

Betty was a former secretary at the Harrison County Extension Office and a retired Service Representative at GTE in Cadiz. She was a very active member of Scott United Methodist Church and former Drummond United Methodist Church, where she was once the secretary. She was a member of the Mary Ruth Circle and assisted with the Sunday School Program. She loved her church family and the many long-term friendships made there. She was a volunteer at the Harrison County Food Cupboard for many years until 2018. She avidly followed her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and enjoyed the many family celebrations as they grew up. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting and traveling with family and friends, especially road trips with her two sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. “Ed” Foster in 2013; a sister, Marcia Williams; twin brothers, Robert and Dr. William Covert; and a stepmother, Ethel VanBriggle Covert.

Surviving are four children, Jeffrey (Becky) Foster of Toronto, Randy Foster of Cadiz, Amy (Don) Ferns of Canfield, and Jill (Mitch) Fellows of Thornville; 11 grandchildren, Mindy (Gerald) Schlechter, Jay (Amanda) Foster, Emily (Jace) Pearson, Katie (Jesse) Evans, A.J. (Danielle) Foster, Eddie (Lo) Fellows, Jordan Ferns, Deanna (Jared) Rock, Erin Ferns, Jenny Fellows, and Donnie Ferns; twelve great grandchildren, Gigi, Nate, and Dean Rock, Jett and Jagger Evans, Avila and Aron Schlechter, Navi and Adrie Pearson, Jackson and Luke Fellows, Carter Foster, and one on the way; and a sister, Judith Kelly of Cadiz.

Friends may call Friday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1:30 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Ed Kovacik will officiate. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Our family was blessed to have her in our lives for so many years, and to grow up in a community with such great support and so many friendships.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Food Pantry, 142 E. Warren St., Cadiz, OH 43907 or the Harrison Central Boosters Club, c/o Rick Ferri, 614 Peppard Ave., Cadiz, OH 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com or www.jefosterfh.com.