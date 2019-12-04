Dennis L. ‘Denny” Johnson, age 81, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home in Scio.

Born Oct. 31, 1938 in Harlem Springs he was a son of the late Walter Clyde Johnson and Margaret Agatha Curry Johnson. Denny honorably served his country in the US Navy. He owned and operated Johnson’s Roofing for 40 years and enjoyed woodworking.

Surviving are his wife Sharon L. Carothers Johnson whom he married Feb. 14, 1999; a daughter Kim (Dave) Phillips of New Philadelphia, a son Mike (Terri) Johnson of Sherrodsville; a step-son Brian (Suzanne) Stull of Scio; a step daughter Wendy (Bob) Ledger of Jewett; grandchildren Kyle and Tyler Phillips and Logan Johnson; step grandchildren Brandon and Brenton Stull and Robbie and Kayln Ledger; great grandchildren Olivia, Eliza and Alaina Phillips and Samuel Johnson; step great grandchildren Keygun and Sinora Stull; brothers Donald (Debbie) Johnson of Utah, Clyde Johnson of Steubenville and Jimmy (Debbie) Johnson of East Springfield and sister-in-law Linda Johnson of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley Helen Albaugh Johnson; a brother Terry Johnson and a sister-in-law Kathy Johnson.

Services will be held Friday Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Friends may call Friday from 1-4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.